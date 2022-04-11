Rite Aid Corporation (RAD: Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 2.32 million Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.66 changing hands around $0.15 or 1.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $389.92M. RAD’s current price is a discount, trading about -200.52% off its 52-week high of $23.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.11, which suggests the last value was 20.23% up since then. When we look at Rite Aid Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Instantly RAD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.80 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.88%, with the 5-day performance at -9.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is -20.44% down.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rite Aid Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.94% over the past 6 months, a -80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rite Aid Corporation will rise 28.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -52.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.08 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Rite Aid Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $5.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.92 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Rite Aid Corporation earnings to increase by 78.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.69% per year.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.72% of Rite Aid Corporation shares while 58.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.12%. There are 58.48% institutions holding the Rite Aid Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 5.17 million RAD shares worth $73.43 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.60% or 4.8 million shares worth $68.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $33.98 million under it, the former controlled 4.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $21.04 million.