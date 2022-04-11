Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN).

In the last trading session, 9.32 million Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.95 changed hands at -$0.35 or -10.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $169.09M. ADN’s last price was a discount, traded about -383.39% off its 52-week high of $14.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the last value was 32.54% up since then. When we look at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Instantly ADN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.98 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -10.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.92%, with the 5-day performance at 34.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is -5.14% down.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.21% over the past 6 months, a 26.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -383.00%.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.67% of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares while 34.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.00%. There are 34.02% institutions holding the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.32% of the shares, roughly 3.24 million ADN shares worth $28.17 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.77% or 2.96 million shares worth $25.71 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.9 million shares estimated at $22.25 million under it, the former controlled 5.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $8.09 million.