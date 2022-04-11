Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.03 or -10.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.05M. RGLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -470.37% off its 52-week high of $1.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 29.63% up since then. When we look at Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Analysts gave the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RGLS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Instantly RGLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3699 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -10.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.19%, with the 5-day performance at -16.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is -10.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RGLS’s forecast low is $0.50 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -640.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -85.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.22% over the past 6 months, a 31.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will fall -133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5 million and $20k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 27.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39.60% per year.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.81% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares while 47.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.54%. There are 47.10% institutions holding the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.41% of the shares, roughly 6.45 million RGLS shares worth $4.46 million.

Endurant Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 3.55 million shares worth $2.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.27 million shares estimated at $2.89 million under it, the former controlled 7.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $1.28 million.