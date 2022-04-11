Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.91 million Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.65 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. RXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -543.76% off its 52-week high of $42.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.80, which suggests the last value was 12.78% up since then. When we look at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.94 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.18%, with the 5-day performance at -13.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is -9.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.91 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.40% over the past 6 months, a 36.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.8 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -177.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.10% per year.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.87% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 84.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.30%. There are 84.84% institutions holding the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.87% of the shares, roughly 22.12 million RXRX shares worth $378.97 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.24% or 6.76 million shares worth $115.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 3.16 million shares estimated at $60.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $37.99 million.