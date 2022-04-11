Performance & Trends Of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) Stock

In the latest trading session, 2.29 million Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.13 changed hands at -$0.12 or -2.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $103.40M. ETON’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.5% off its 52-week high of $8.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.01, which suggests the last value was 27.12% up since then. When we look at Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 118.67K.

Analysts gave the Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ETON as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) trade information

Instantly ETON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.50 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.93%, with the 5-day performance at -1.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) is 10.39% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ETON’s forecast low is $10.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -166.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -142.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.83% over the past 6 months, a 37.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 159.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77,464.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.52 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $14.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81k and $12.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15,356.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 94.20%.

ETON Dividends

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 17.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.79% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 25.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.95%. There are 25.45% institutions holding the Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Opaleye Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.55% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million ETON shares worth $15.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.52% or 0.87 million shares worth $4.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $2.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $1.25 million.