Performance Report And Forecasts For Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP)

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.89 changing hands around $0.02 or 2.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.80M. TTNP’s current price is a discount, trading about -248.31% off its 52-week high of $3.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 4.49% up since then. When we look at Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 124.54K.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Instantly TTNP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 2.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.61%, with the 5-day performance at -7.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is -16.25% down.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -85.90% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 54.10%.

TTNP Dividends

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.94% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 15.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.94%. There are 15.77% institutions holding the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million TTNP shares worth $0.39 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 90483.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 72773.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.