Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.17 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.33B. PTEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.69% off its 52-week high of $17.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.07, which suggests the last value was 62.46% up since then. When we look at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Analysts gave the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PTEN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Instantly PTEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.43 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 92.43%, with the 5-day performance at 2.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 0.81% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.15, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PTEN’s forecast low is $11.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.88% over the past 6 months, a 84.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. will rise 38.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $436.08 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $486.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $220.8 million and $240.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 97.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 102.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 21.20%.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 0.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.65% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares while 83.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.61%. There are 83.44% institutions holding the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.30% of the shares, roughly 30.76 million PTEN shares worth $276.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.83% or 21.14 million shares worth $190.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 14.69 million shares estimated at $125.75 million under it, the former controlled 6.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.92% of the shares, roughly 12.73 million shares worth around $109.01 million.