Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 1.79% Incline

In the last trading session, 4.44 million Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.61. With the company’s per share price at $3.41 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $376.70M. PRTY’s last price was a discount, traded about -224.34% off its 52-week high of $11.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.12, which suggests the last value was 8.5% up since then. When we look at Party City Holdco Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Analysts gave the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PRTY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Party City Holdco Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Instantly PRTY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.68 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.78%, with the 5-day performance at -2.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is -6.58% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRTY’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -75.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Party City Holdco Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.01% over the past 6 months, a 20.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Party City Holdco Inc. will rise 64.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $705.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $648.18 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Party City Holdco Inc. earnings to increase by 98.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.58% per year.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.52% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares while 74.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.14%. There are 74.77% institutions holding the Party City Holdco Inc. stock share, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.25% of the shares, roughly 15.99 million PRTY shares worth $113.51 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 8.78 million shares worth $62.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.15 million shares estimated at $36.6 million under it, the former controlled 4.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $20.57 million.