Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 7.75 million Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.28 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.89B. NU’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.13% off its 52-week high of $12.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.55, which suggests the last value was 23.76% up since then. When we look at Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.13 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.34 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.39%, with the 5-day performance at -9.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 3.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nu Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $401.01 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nu Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $443.62 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 3.80%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.13% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares while 33.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.58%.