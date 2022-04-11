Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 7.75 million Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $8.43 changed hands at -$0.45 or -5.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.71B. NKLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -131.55% off its 52-week high of $19.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.41, which suggests the last value was 23.96% up since then. When we look at Nikola Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.13 million.

Analysts gave the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended NKLA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nikola Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.77 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -5.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.59%, with the 5-day performance at -15.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 5.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NKLA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -172.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nikola Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.07% over the past 6 months, a -26.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nikola Corporation will fall -88.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -121.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,657.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.62 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nikola Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $19.93 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Nikola Corporation earnings to decrease by -51.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.59% per year.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.22% of Nikola Corporation shares while 26.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.44%. There are 26.59% institutions holding the Nikola Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.56% of the shares, roughly 18.43 million NKLA shares worth $196.67 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.21% or 17.04 million shares worth $260.01 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.67 million shares estimated at $60.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 5.22 million shares worth around $61.59 million.