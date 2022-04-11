LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.63 million LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.04 changed hands at -$0.36 or -6.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $579.30M. LIAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -224.8% off its 52-week high of $16.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 48.21% up since then. When we look at LianBio’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 406.80K.

Analysts gave the LianBio (LIAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LIAN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LianBio’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Instantly LIAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.59 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.18%, with the 5-day performance at 35.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) is 35.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIAN’s forecast low is $7.83 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -435.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.36% for it to hit the projected low.

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LianBio share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

The 2022 estimates are for LianBio earnings to decrease by -40.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.60% per year.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of LianBio shares while 6.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.66%.