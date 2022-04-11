Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL)

In the last trading session, 3.79 million Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.97 changed hands at -$14.57 or -30.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.21B. ZNTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.67% off its 52-week high of $87.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.27, which suggests the last value was -9.71% down since then. When we look at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 374.94K.

Analysts gave the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZNTL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 52.85 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -30.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.59%, with the 5-day performance at -27.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is -27.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZNTL’s forecast low is $67.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -253.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -97.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.58% over the past 6 months, a -35.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -30.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.20% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 11.30%.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders