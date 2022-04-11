Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.30M. RMTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -185.71% off its 52-week high of $1.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Rockwell Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RMTI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Instantly RMTI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is 22.86% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RMTI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -614.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rockwell Medical Inc. will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.69 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Rockwell Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.16 million and $17.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Rockwell Medical Inc. earnings to increase by 27.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.00% per year.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.90% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares while 25.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.83%. There are 25.08% institutions holding the Rockwell Medical Inc. stock share, with Richmond Brothers, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.47% of the shares, roughly 7.02 million RMTI shares worth $2.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.72% or 3.49 million shares worth $1.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $0.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $0.54 million.