Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH)

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.09 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $581.91M. AVAH’s last price was a discount, traded about -320.71% off its 52-week high of $13.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.08, which suggests the last value was 0.32% up since then. When we look at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 528.54K.

Analysts gave the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AVAH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Instantly AVAH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.49 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.24%, with the 5-day performance at -9.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) is -36.42% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVAH’s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -207.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.50% over the past 6 months, a -4.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $421.78 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $499.24 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -116.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.83% per year.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.69% of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares while 95.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.94%. There are 95.12% institutions holding the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 44.31% of the shares, roughly 81.6 million AVAH shares worth $603.85 million.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 26.42% or 48.66 million shares worth $360.05 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.23 million shares estimated at $23.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $9.51 million.