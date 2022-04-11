Let’s Jump Into The NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session,, 2.28 million NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $95.96 changing hands around $2.92 or 3.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.41B. NTES’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.93% off its 52-week high of $120.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.62, which suggests the last value was 28.49% up since then. When we look at NetEase Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

Instantly NTES is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 101.18 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 3.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.59%, with the 5-day performance at -2.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is 13.84% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $803.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTES’s forecast low is $377.67 with $916.76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -855.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -293.57% for it to hit the projected low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NetEase Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.41% over the past 6 months, a 9.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.46 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.40%. The 2022 estimates are for NetEase Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.89% per year.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 20. The 0.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.82. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.32% of NetEase Inc. shares while 23.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.05%.