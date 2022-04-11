Let’s Dive Into The Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $267.48 changed hands at -$4.54 or -1.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $74.26B. TEAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.62% off its 52-week high of $483.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $207.83, which suggests the last value was 22.3% up since then. When we look at Atlassian Corporation Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Analysts gave the Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TEAM as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Instantly TEAM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 318.64 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.66%, with the 5-day performance at -11.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is 6.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $409.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TEAM’s forecast low is $290.00 with $600.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atlassian Corporation Plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.38% over the past 6 months, a 11.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atlassian Corporation Plc will rise 5.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $641.32 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Atlassian Corporation Plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $664.87 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.15%. The 2022 estimates are for Atlassian Corporation Plc earnings to decrease by -94.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares while 86.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.47%. There are 86.98% institutions holding the Atlassian Corporation Plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 13.42 million TEAM shares worth $5.25 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.46% or 7.49 million shares worth $2.93 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 3.63 million shares estimated at $1.42 billion under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 3.53 million shares worth around $1.38 billion.