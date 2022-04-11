Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session,, 1.14 million Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.03 or -8.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.43M. ITRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -768.97% off its 52-week high of $2.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 3.45% up since then. When we look at Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Instantly ITRM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3569 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -8.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.94%, with the 5-day performance at -11.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is -18.77% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ITRM’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -244.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -244.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Iterum Therapeutics plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.24% over the past 6 months, a 53.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Iterum Therapeutics plc will rise 93.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -275.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 74.10%.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 12 and May 16.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares while 4.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.30%. There are 4.27% institutions holding the Iterum Therapeutics plc stock share, with Canaan Partners X LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million ITRM shares worth $0.68 million.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.80% or 1.46 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.38 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 33113.0 shares worth around $11344.0.