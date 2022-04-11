Is Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 110.92 million Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $2.35 changed hands at $1.44 or 159.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.29M. PHIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.28% off its 52-week high of $2.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 70.21% up since then. When we look at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 640.31K.

Analysts gave the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PHIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Instantly PHIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 168.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.42 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 159.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 135.00%, with the 5-day performance at 168.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) is 189.20% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PHIO’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -155.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -155.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.42% over the past 6 months, a 185.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will rise 20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 74.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings to increase by 46.00%.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares while 8.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.40%. There are 8.37% institutions holding the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.10% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million PHIO shares worth $0.58 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.27 million.