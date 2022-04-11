Is Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session,, 22.26 million Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -4.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.87 changing hands around $0.69 or 31.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.21M. IVDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -580.14% off its 52-week high of $19.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 77.35% up since then. When we look at Iveda Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 203.59K.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Instantly IVDA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -42.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.82 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 31.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.61%, with the 5-day performance at -42.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) is -77.48% down.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Iveda Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -982.60%.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 200.18% of Iveda Solutions Inc. shares while 0.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -0.38%. There are 0.38% institutions holding the Iveda Solutions Inc. stock share, with FineMark National Bank & Trust the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 5531.0 IVDA shares worth $97345.0.