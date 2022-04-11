Is C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 10.85 million C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.32 changed hands at -$11.58 or -50.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.12B. CCCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -352.39% off its 52-week high of $51.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.81, which suggests the last value was -75.0% down since then. When we look at C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.06K.

Analysts gave the C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CCCC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Instantly CCCC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -54.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.80 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -50.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.84%, with the 5-day performance at -54.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) is -52.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCCC’s forecast low is $15.00 with $84.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -642.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.51% for it to hit the projected low.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C4 Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.18% over the past 6 months, a -47.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C4 Therapeutics Inc. will fall -1,375.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.24 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $6.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.26 million and $7.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for C4 Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.30%.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.70% of C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares while 71.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.41%. There are 71.94% institutions holding the C4 Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.14% of the shares, roughly 3.96 million CCCC shares worth $176.83 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.49% or 3.16 million shares worth $141.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $61.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $52.24 million.