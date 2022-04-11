Is Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ATOS) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.15 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.62M. ATOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -752.17% off its 52-week high of $9.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 10.43% up since then. When we look at Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Instantly ATOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -2.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.13%, with the 5-day performance at -7.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is -10.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.07 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. will rise 94.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 91.10%.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares while 25.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.20%. There are 25.19% institutions holding the Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.54% of the shares, roughly 9.55 million ATOS shares worth $31.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.57% or 7.06 million shares worth $23.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.57 million shares estimated at $11.63 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 2.78 million shares worth around $6.31 million.