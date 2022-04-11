Is Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session,, 1.06 million Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.02 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.80M. CYTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -434.31% off its 52-week high of $5.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 39.22% up since then. When we look at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 483.69K.

Analysts gave the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYTO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is 54.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYTO’s forecast low is $14.30 with $14.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1301.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1301.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. earnings to increase by 40.20%.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.72% of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares while 4.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.74%. There are 4.52% institutions holding the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.10% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million CYTO shares worth $0.8 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 71226.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 30513.0 shares estimated at $50041.0 under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 18871.0 shares worth around $30948.0.