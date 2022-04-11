Investors Could Make -344.44% On Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at $0.23 or 20.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.79M. EAST’s last price was a discount, traded about -257.78% off its 52-week high of $4.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 43.7% up since then. When we look at Eastside Distilling Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 120.48K.

Analysts gave the Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EAST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eastside Distilling Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

Instantly EAST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 37.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 20.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.58%, with the 5-day performance at 37.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) is 50.59% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EAST’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -344.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -344.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.07 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Eastside Distilling Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $3.38 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.59 million and $4.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Eastside Distilling Inc. earnings to increase by 31.50%.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.19% of Eastside Distilling Inc. shares while 24.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.36%. There are 24.73% institutions holding the Eastside Distilling Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.88% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million EAST shares worth $1.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.52% or 0.48 million shares worth $1.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.88 million under it, the former controlled 5.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.34 million.