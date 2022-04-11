Investor Confidence Inclines As BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Shares Gain $0.04

In the last trading session, 4.89 million BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.58 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.56B. BBAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.21% off its 52-week high of $16.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.45, which suggests the last value was 61.57% up since then. When we look at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 671.06K.

Analysts gave the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BBAI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 38.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.12 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 104.59%, with the 5-day performance at 38.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) is 34.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBAI’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 13.64% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.64% for it to hit the projected low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.44% over the past 6 months, a 75.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $44.5 million.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 90.72% of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares while 27.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 292.14%. There are 27.12% institutions holding the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 1.16 million BBAI shares worth $11.41 million.

Hsbc Holdings Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 1.0 million shares worth $9.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 0.8 million shares estimated at $7.9 million under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $4.59 million.