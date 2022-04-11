Investing In Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 0.66 million Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.28 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.29B. GOEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -152.84% off its 52-week high of $13.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.81, which suggests the last value was 8.9% up since then. When we look at Canoo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Analysts gave the Canoo Inc. (GOEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GOEV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Canoo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.24 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.99%, with the 5-day performance at -3.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -9.64% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GOEV’s forecast low is $4.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -297.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canoo Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.86% over the past 6 months, a -38.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canoo Inc. will fall -614.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Canoo Inc. earnings to decrease by -93.70%.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 20.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.82% of Canoo Inc. shares while 38.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.73%. There are 38.59% institutions holding the Canoo Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.99% of the shares, roughly 11.9 million GOEV shares worth $91.84 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.22% or 7.69 million shares worth $59.39 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.73 million shares estimated at $28.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $25.89 million.