Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -229.67% Loss

In the last trading session, 5.9 million Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.23. With the company’s per share price at $0.91 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $477.36M. IDEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -296.7% off its 52-week high of $3.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 12.09% up since then. When we look at Ideanomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.48 million.

Analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IDEX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Instantly IDEX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -4.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.81%, with the 5-day performance at -12.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is -3.96% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IDEX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -229.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -229.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 363.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ideanomics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.07 million and $32.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 180.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Ideanomics Inc. earnings to increase by 44.00%.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.09% of Ideanomics Inc. shares while 16.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.41%. There are 16.34% institutions holding the Ideanomics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.73% of the shares, roughly 23.52 million IDEX shares worth $28.23 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.81% or 9.02 million shares worth $10.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 10.07 million shares estimated at $12.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 4.71 million shares worth around $5.65 million.