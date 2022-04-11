Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.82 million Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.11 changing hands around $0.12 or 3.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $537.01M. GROY’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.26% off its 52-week high of $7.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 12.17% up since then. When we look at Gold Royalty Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 692.05K.

Analysts gave the Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GROY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Royalty Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Instantly GROY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.45 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 3.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.90%, with the 5-day performance at -5.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) is 4.72% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GROY’s forecast low is $5.50 with $8.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Royalty Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.46% over the past 6 months, a 77.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3,144.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $533k.

The 2022 estimates are for Gold Royalty Corp. earnings to increase by 102.20%.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 23. The 1.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.08% of Gold Royalty Corp. shares while 12.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.23%. There are 12.22% institutions holding the Gold Royalty Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.14% of the shares, roughly 4.21 million GROY shares worth $20.69 million.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.14% or 2.86 million shares worth $14.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 3.75 million shares estimated at $16.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares.