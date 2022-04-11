Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.65 changed hands at -$1.26 or -3.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.97B. GLBE’s last price was a discount, traded about -173.31% off its 52-week high of $83.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.22, which suggests the last value was 20.98% up since then. When we look at Global-E Online Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLBE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Global-E Online Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Instantly GLBE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.58 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -3.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.65%, with the 5-day performance at -10.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is -1.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global-E Online Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.08% over the past 6 months, a 362.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $77.63 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Global-E Online Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $64.01 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.70%.

GLBE Dividends

Global-E Online Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.64% of Global-E Online Ltd. shares while 51.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.24%. There are 51.43% institutions holding the Global-E Online Ltd. stock share, with Vitruvian Partners, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.99% of the shares, roughly 21.83 million GLBE shares worth $1.57 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 6.86 million shares worth $492.53 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $168.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $62.5 million.