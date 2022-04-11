Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 3.36 million Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.52 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.13B. YMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -249.69% off its 52-week high of $22.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.12, which suggests the last value was 36.81% up since then. When we look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.42 million.

Analysts gave the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YMM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.44 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.10%, with the 5-day performance at -9.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is -6.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YMM’s forecast low is $95.71 with $120.73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1751.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1367.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.51 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -132.90%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares while 32.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.59%. There are 32.59% institutions holding the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock share, with All-Stars Investment Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.25% of the shares, roughly 48.99 million YMM shares worth $410.04 million.

SC China Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.92% or 36.51 million shares worth $305.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 23.0 million shares estimated at $192.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 12.23 million shares worth around $152.97 million.