FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Shares Declined By -22.33% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 8.47 million FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.38. With the company’s per share price at $5.39 changed hands at -$0.19 or -3.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.05B. FCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.04% off its 52-week high of $13.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.39, which suggests the last value was 37.11% up since then. When we look at FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 23.39 million.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.36 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -3.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.65%, with the 5-day performance at -6.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is -22.33% down.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FuelCell Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.65% over the past 6 months, a 12.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FuelCell Energy Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 106.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.73 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that FuelCell Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $37.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.11 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.30%. The 2022 estimates are for FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 25.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.63% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares while 39.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.45%. There are 39.94% institutions holding the FuelCell Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.48% of the shares, roughly 31.1 million FCEL shares worth $208.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.77% or 28.47 million shares worth $190.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 8.67 million shares estimated at $58.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 7.65 million shares worth around $51.2 million.