DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 0.94 million DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.07 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $671.80M. DOYU’s last price was a discount, traded about -421.26% off its 52-week high of $10.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the last value was 40.1% up since then. When we look at DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Analysts gave the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DOYU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.37 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.59%, with the 5-day performance at -2.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 28.57% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOYU’s forecast low is $7.59 with $24.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1095.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -266.67% for it to hit the projected low.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DouYu International Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.69% over the past 6 months, a -121.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DouYu International Holdings Limited will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $405.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $353.44 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -150.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.31% per year.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares while 20.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.44%. There are 20.44% institutions holding the DouYu International Holdings Limited stock share, with Nomura Holdings Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.18% of the shares, roughly 7.07 million DOYU shares worth $18.68 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.14% or 6.95 million shares worth $18.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 3.46 million shares estimated at $9.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $7.03 million.