DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 19.32 million DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.52 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.20B. DIDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -614.68% off its 52-week high of $18.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.71, which suggests the last value was 32.14% up since then. When we look at DiDi Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 57.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.04 million.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Instantly DIDI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.06 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -2.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.40%, with the 5-day performance at -10.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) is -25.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 74.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.16 days.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.87 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for DiDi Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -9.80%.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of DiDi Global Inc. shares while 8.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.83%. There are 8.83% institutions holding the DiDi Global Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.74% of the shares, roughly 75.83 million DIDI shares worth $590.74 million.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.09% or 47.52 million shares worth $370.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. With 4.35 million shares estimated at $44.82 million under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $35.16 million.