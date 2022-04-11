Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 12.7 million Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45B. DNN’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.29% off its 52-week high of $2.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 47.43% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.85 million.

Analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DNN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.74%, with the 5-day performance at 6.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is -0.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNN’s forecast low is $1.96 with $4.17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denison Mines Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.74% over the past 6 months, a -250.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp. earnings to increase by 192.30%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Denison Mines Corp. shares while 27.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.20%. There are 27.04% institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.93% of the shares, roughly 31.72 million DNN shares worth $46.62 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.21% or 25.92 million shares worth $38.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. With 39.74 million shares estimated at $67.16 million under it, the former controlled 4.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 11.86 million shares worth around $15.07 million.