Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) : Investors Should Not Dump MSP Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 8.68 million Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.74 changing hands around $6.02 or 20.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.65B. MSP’s last price was a premium, traded about 16.18% off its 52-week high of $29.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.76, which suggests the last value was 40.24% up since then. When we look at Datto Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.67K.

Analysts gave the Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MSP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Datto Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) trade information

Instantly MSP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.69 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 20.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.99%, with the 5-day performance at 6.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) is 21.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.64, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MSP’s forecast low is $26.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Datto Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.44% over the past 6 months, a -13.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Datto Holding Corp. will fall -18.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $162.42 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Datto Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $169.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $138.99 million and $143.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Datto Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 96.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.40% per year.

MSP Dividends

Datto Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.35% of Datto Holding Corp. shares while 88.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.13%. There are 88.16% institutions holding the Datto Holding Corp. stock share, with Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 69.76% of the shares, roughly 113.75 million MSP shares worth $2.72 billion.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 3.71 million shares worth $88.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.46 million shares estimated at $34.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $27.3 million.