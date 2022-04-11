Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s per share price at $2.62 changed hands at -$0.21 or -7.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.09M. CYRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -625.19% off its 52-week high of $19.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 24.43% up since then. When we look at Cyren Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Analysts gave the Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyren Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Instantly CYRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.53 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -7.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.17%, with the 5-day performance at -18.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is -61.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYRN’s forecast low is $30.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1045.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1045.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.44 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Cyren Ltd. earnings to decrease by -3.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders