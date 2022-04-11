Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Could Make Significant Gains? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Could Make Significant G...

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.22. With the company’s per share price at $2.62 changed hands at -$0.21 or -7.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.09M. CYRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -625.19% off its 52-week high of $19.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 24.43% up since then. When we look at Cyren Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Analysts gave the Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyren Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Instantly CYRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.53 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -7.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.17%, with the 5-day performance at -18.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is -61.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYRN’s forecast low is $30.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1045.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1045.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.44 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Cyren Ltd. earnings to decrease by -3.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.