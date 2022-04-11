Cronos Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CRON) Stock Could Appreciate By -156.8%

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.38 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.68B. CRON’s current price is a discount, trading about -178.7% off its 52-week high of $9.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.95, which suggests the last value was 12.72% up since then. When we look at Cronos Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Analysts gave the Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CRON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cronos Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.97 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.22%, with the 5-day performance at -10.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is 7.08% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRON’s forecast low is $2.90 with $8.68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cronos Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.50% over the past 6 months, a 71.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.12 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cronos Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $22.57 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Cronos Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -418.00%.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.85% of Cronos Group Inc. shares while 17.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.63%. There are 17.34% institutions holding the Cronos Group Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.98% of the shares, roughly 11.17 million CRON shares worth $43.8 million.

Chescapmanager LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.22% or 8.33 million shares worth $32.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 11.17 million shares estimated at $43.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $12.8 million.