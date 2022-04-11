Could Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.03M. CALA’s last price was a discount, traded about -709.38% off its 52-week high of $2.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Instantly CALA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3723 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.38%, with the 5-day performance at -11.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is -33.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Calithera Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.99% over the past 6 months, a 29.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Calithera Biosciences Inc. will rise 28.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Calithera Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.90%.

CALA Dividends

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares while 67.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.48%. There are 67.95% institutions holding the Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.16% of the shares, roughly 10.61 million CALA shares worth $23.13 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.95% or 7.45 million shares worth $16.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 7.39 million shares estimated at $14.26 million under it, the former controlled 9.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 5.29% of the shares, roughly 3.96 million shares worth around $7.64 million.