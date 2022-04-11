Could Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at -$0.09 or -7.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.70M. AXDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -741.07% off its 52-week high of $9.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was -7.14% down since then. When we look at Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 350.71K.

Analysts gave the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AXDX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) trade information

Instantly AXDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -7.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.54%, with the 5-day performance at -20.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is -40.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AXDX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -346.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -346.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.11% over the past 6 months, a -60.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. will rise 30.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.92 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.11 million and $2.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. earnings to increase by 9.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

AXDX Dividends

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares while 36.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.96%. There are 36.40% institutions holding the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stock share, with Oracle Investment Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.10% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million AXDX shares worth $21.87 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.79% or 2.33 million shares worth $13.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $5.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $3.92 million.