Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Is Weak With -650.0% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at -$0.02 or -5.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.93M. CRBP’s last price was a discount, traded about -472.5% off its 52-week high of $2.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Analysts gave the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRBP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Instantly CRBP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.00%, with the 5-day performance at -24.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is 5.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRBP’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -650.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -650.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.15% over the past 6 months, a 21.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -71.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $230k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $658k and $648k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -65.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 73.90%.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares while 36.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.62%. There are 36.47% institutions holding the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.26% of the shares, roughly 14.1 million CRBP shares worth $14.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.37% or 5.47 million shares worth $5.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.1 million shares estimated at $14.38 million under it, the former controlled 11.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 3.52 million shares worth around $3.59 million.