CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch COMM Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session,, 1.31 million CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.88 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.41B. COMM’s current price is a discount, trading about -222.38% off its 52-week high of $22.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.40, which suggests the last value was 6.98% up since then. When we look at CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.83 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.77%, with the 5-day performance at -10.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is -5.11% down.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CommScope Holding Company Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.83% over the past 6 months, a 16.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 41.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CommScope Holding Company Inc. will fall -41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.08 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $2.22 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.60%. The 2022 estimates are for CommScope Holding Company Inc. earnings to increase by 20.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.60% per year.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 04 and May 09.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.31% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares while 93.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.26%. There are 93.06% institutions holding the CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.83% of the shares, roughly 24.21 million COMM shares worth $267.3 million.

FPR Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.52% or 19.47 million shares worth $214.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.13 million shares estimated at $95.13 million under it, the former controlled 4.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million shares worth around $63.93 million.