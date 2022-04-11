Can Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.88 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $161.52M. HOWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -307.99% off its 52-week high of $23.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the last value was 40.31% up since then. When we look at Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 264.97K.

Analysts gave the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HOWL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.53.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) trade information

Instantly HOWL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.55 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.63%, with the 5-day performance at 30.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) is 7.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HOWL’s forecast low is $9.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -444.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -53.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.02% over the past 6 months, a 77.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -967.90%.

HOWL Dividends

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.92% of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. shares while 78.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.40%. There are 78.72% institutions holding the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.56% of the shares, roughly 4.29 million HOWL shares worth $73.65 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.53% or 4.28 million shares worth $73.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $5.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $2.77 million.