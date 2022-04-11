Can Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.10 changed hands at -$0.44 or -17.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.29M. CNTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -417.62% off its 52-week high of $10.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 23.33% up since then. When we look at Context Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 397.20K.

Analysts gave the Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNTX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Context Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Instantly CNTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.69 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -17.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.51%, with the 5-day performance at 5.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) is 30.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNTX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -376.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Context Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

The 2022 estimates are for Context Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -207.90%.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.11% of Context Therapeutics Inc. shares while 38.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.20%.