BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.67 million BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.94 changed hands at -$0.56 or -4.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. BBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -497.17% off its 52-week high of $65.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.10, which suggests the last value was 35.1% up since then. When we look at BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

Analysts gave the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BBIO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.87.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Instantly BBIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.47 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -4.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is 27.65% up.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.20% over the past 6 months, a -1.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. will rise 13.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 881.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.75 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $122k and $30.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19,367.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -87.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.50%.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.49% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares while 97.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.04%. There are 97.18% institutions holding the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 21.10% of the shares, roughly 31.06 million BBIO shares worth $518.1 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.09% or 26.62 million shares worth $444.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $139.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $122.69 million.