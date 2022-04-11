BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 2.32 million BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.45 changed hands at $1.26 or 4.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.26B. BRCC’s last price was a discount, traded about 0.0% off its 52-week high of $29.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.10, which suggests the last value was 69.1% up since then. When we look at BRC Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the BRC Inc. (BRCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BRCC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Instantly BRCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.37 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 4.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 190.15%, with the 5-day performance at 34.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is 78.38% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -52.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRCC’s forecast low is $18.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 32.09% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.88% for it to hit the projected low.

BRCC Dividends

BRC Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)’s Major holders