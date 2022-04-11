Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 7.08. With the company’s per share price at $3.01 changed hands at -$0.15 or -4.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $220.00M. BTBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -589.04% off its 52-week high of $20.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.74, which suggests the last value was 8.97% up since then. When we look at Bit Digital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTBT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.74 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -4.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.49%, with the 5-day performance at -16.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -9.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTBT’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -365.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -365.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.8 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Bit Digital Inc. earnings to increase by 148.00%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 23.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.37% of Bit Digital Inc. shares while 25.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.76%. There are 25.73% institutions holding the Bit Digital Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 4.22 million BTBT shares worth $30.48 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 4.22 million shares worth $30.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $5.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $7.94 million.