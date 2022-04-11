AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 1.71 million AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.47 changing hands around $0.04 or 9.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.90M. ANPC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1193.62% off its 52-week high of $6.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 23.4% up since then. When we look at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 946.76K.

Analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANPC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Instantly ANPC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5200 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 9.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.75%, with the 5-day performance at -2.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is -36.75% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ANPC’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1602.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1602.13% for it to hit the projected low.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 101.70% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020 will be $600k.

The 2022 estimates are for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 17.90%.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 27.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.24% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares while 1.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.71%. There are 1.35% institutions holding the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock share, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million ANPC shares worth $0.38 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 23413.0 shares worth $75858.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 4794.0 shares estimated at $12176.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.