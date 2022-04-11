An Overview Of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB)

In the latest trading session,, 2.52 million Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.82 changing hands around $0.04 or 5.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $166.98M. MTNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.34% off its 52-week high of $1.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 40.24% up since then. When we look at Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 693.70K.

Analysts gave the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MTNB as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8890 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 5.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.08%, with the 5-day performance at -2.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) is 29.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MTNB’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -265.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -143.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.71% over the past 6 months, a -9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. will fall -33.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 127.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $350k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $63k and $20k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 455.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 4.50%.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.00% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares while 12.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.51%. There are 12.01% institutions holding the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.64% of the shares, roughly 7.88 million MTNB shares worth $10.25 million.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.50% or 3.25 million shares worth $4.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.18 million shares estimated at $6.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $2.96 million.