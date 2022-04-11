Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Stock Forecast For 2022: $9.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $8.05 changed hands at -$0.17 or -2.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $380.93M. AMBC’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.86% off its 52-week high of $17.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.97, which suggests the last value was 0.99% up since then. When we look at Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Analysts gave the Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AMBC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) trade information

Instantly AMBC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.32 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.84%, with the 5-day performance at -20.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) is -38.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMBC’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ambac Financial Group Inc. will fall -737.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -232.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $88 million and $129 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -55.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -76.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Ambac Financial Group Inc. earnings to increase by 93.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

AMBC Dividends

Ambac Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.46% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares while 79.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.67%. There are 79.49% institutions holding the Ambac Financial Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.66% of the shares, roughly 6.33 million AMBC shares worth $90.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.49% or 4.86 million shares worth $69.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. With 3.1 million shares estimated at $52.45 million under it, the former controlled 6.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 4.41% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $34.5 million.