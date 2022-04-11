Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.67 million Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at $0.02 or 8.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.13M. ALNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -504.17% off its 52-week high of $1.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Analysts gave the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ALNA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

Instantly ALNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2430 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 8.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.26%, with the 5-day performance at 4.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) is -46.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALNA’s forecast low is $0.50 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -420.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -108.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 29.10%.

ALNA Dividends

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 23.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.12%. There are 23.73% institutions holding the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.84% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million ALNA shares worth $3.61 million.

Frazier Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.03% or 3.33 million shares worth $3.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.3 million shares estimated at $1.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $1.29 million.