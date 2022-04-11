AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.48 million AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $2.09 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.91M. AGMH’s last price was a discount, traded about -1167.94% off its 52-week high of $26.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 33.97% up since then. When we look at AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 287.48K.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) trade information

Instantly AGMH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.28 on Friday, 04/08/22 added 3.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.92%, with the 5-day performance at 0.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) is 19.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 92040.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.00%. The 2022 estimates are for AGM Group Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 27.80%.

AGMH Dividends

AGM Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 03.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.80% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares while 7.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.02%. There are 7.24% institutions holding the AGM Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 21233.0 AGMH shares worth $0.19 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 14953.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 15317.0 shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 12918.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.